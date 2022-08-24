Greek Tomato Feta Fritters

2 cups diced fresh tomatoes with juices

½ cup packed grated zucchini

⅓ cup sliced green onions

2 teaspoons kosher salt, or to taste

1 teaspoon white sugar

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

1 pinch cayenne pepper

¼ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

3 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

¾ cup all-purpose flour, or more as needed

¾ teaspoon baking powder

vegetable oil for frying

Stir together tomatoes, zucchini, green onions, kosher salt, sugar, black pepper, oregano, and cayenne in a bowl to combine.

Let sit for 15 minutes for the sugar and salt to draw out liquids from the vegetables.

Stir the tomato mixture; add parsley, mint, and basil. Crumble in feta cheese. Add flour and baking powder; mix with a spoon until combined. Batter should be relatively loose but will hold its shape on a spoon. If too loose, add more flour; if too dry, add some water until desired consistency is reached.

Wrap the bowl in plastic wrap and let chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Heat 1 inch of vegetable oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), or use a deep fryer.

Place heaping tablespoonfuls of batter in the hot oil; reduce heat to medium. Fry until golden brown and cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Flip once more and fry for an additional 30 seconds, if desired. Serve warm or at room temperature.