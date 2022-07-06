Green Bean and Cauliflower Casserole

1 pound fresh cauliflowerets, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

4 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 cup panko bread crumbs

1 cup french-fried onions, crumbled

2 tablespoons butter

8 ounces thinly sliced fresh mushrooms

1 shallot, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup dry vermouth or reduced-sodium chicken broth

1-1/2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup cubed fully cooked ham

1/2 cup sour cream

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

Preheat oven to 375°. In a Dutch oven, bring 12 cups water to a boil. Add cauliflower and beans; cook, uncovered, just until beans turn bright green, 1-2 minutes. Drain and immediately drop into ice water. Drain and pat dry.

In a large skillet, heat 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high heat. Add bread crumbs; cook and stir until lightly browned, 2-3 minutes. Stir in french-fried onions; set aside.

In the same skillet, heat butter and remaining oil over medium heat. Add mushrooms and shallot; cook and stir until tender, 8-10 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in flour until blended. Gradually whisk in vermouth; cook, stirring until most of the liquid is gone. Whisk in broth and seasonings. Stirring constantly, bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 6-8 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in ham, sour cream, yogurt and reserved vegetables. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish.

Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, 30-40 minutes. Sprinkle with bread crumb mixture before serving.