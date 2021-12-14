Green Bean Bundles
1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed
8 bacon strips, partially cooked
1 tablespoon finely chopped onion
3 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
Cook the beans until crisp-tender.
Wrap about 10 beans in each bacon strip; secure with a toothpick.
Place on a foil-covered baking sheet.
Bake at 400° until bacon is done, 10-15 minutes.
In a skillet, saute onion in butter until tender.
Add vinegar, sugar and salt; heat through.
Remove bundles to a serving bowl or platter; pour sauce over and serve immediately.
