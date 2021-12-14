Green Bean Bundles

1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed

8 bacon strips, partially cooked

1 tablespoon finely chopped onion

3 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

Cook the beans until crisp-tender.

Wrap about 10 beans in each bacon strip; secure with a toothpick.

Place on a foil-covered baking sheet.

Bake at 400° until bacon is done, 10-15 minutes.

In a skillet, saute onion in butter until tender.

Add vinegar, sugar and salt; heat through.

Remove bundles to a serving bowl or platter; pour sauce over and serve immediately.