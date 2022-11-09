Green Bean Casserole
- 2 (14.5 ounce) cans green beans, drained
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
- 1 (6 ounce) can French-fried onions
- Mix green beans and condensed soup together in a large microwave-safe bowl until well combined. Microwave on high until warm, 3 to 5 minutes.
- Stir 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese into the green bean mixture. Microwave on high for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Transfer mixture to a casserole dish and spread evenly over the bottom. Sprinkle French-fried onions over top, then sprinkle with remaining Cheddar.
- Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and the onions are just turning brown, about 10 minutes.