Green Bean Casserole

  • 2 (14.5 ounce) cans green beans, drained
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
  • 1 (6 ounce) can French-fried onions
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Mix green beans and condensed soup together in a large microwave-safe bowl until well combined. Microwave on high until warm, 3 to 5 minutes.
  3. Stir 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese into the green bean mixture. Microwave on high for 2 to 3 minutes.
  4. Transfer mixture to a casserole dish and spread evenly over the bottom. Sprinkle French-fried onions over top, then sprinkle with remaining Cheddar.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and the onions are just turning brown, about 10 minutes.
