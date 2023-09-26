YOUR AD HERE »

Green Bean Casserole

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • ¼ cup diced onion
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon white sugar
  • 3 (14.5 ounce) cans French-style green beans, drained

Topping:

  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  • ½ cup crumbled buttery round crackers
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Make green beans: Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth, and cook for 1 minute. Stir in sour cream, onion, salt, and sugar. Add green beans, and stir to coat. Transfer mixture to a 2 1/2-quart casserole dish.
  3. Spread Cheddar cheese over green bean mixture. Toss cracker crumbs and melted butter together in a small bowl; sprinkle over bean mixture.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until topping is golden and cheese is bubbly, about 30 minutes.
