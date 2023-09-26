Green Bean Casserole
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup sour cream
- ¼ cup diced onion
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon white sugar
- 3 (14.5 ounce) cans French-style green beans, drained
Topping:
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- ½ cup crumbled buttery round crackers
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Make green beans: Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth, and cook for 1 minute. Stir in sour cream, onion, salt, and sugar. Add green beans, and stir to coat. Transfer mixture to a 2 1/2-quart casserole dish.
- Spread Cheddar cheese over green bean mixture. Toss cracker crumbs and melted butter together in a small bowl; sprinkle over bean mixture.
- Bake in the preheated oven until topping is golden and cheese is bubbly, about 30 minutes.