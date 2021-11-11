Green Bean Casserole

2 (14.5 ounce) cans green beans, drained

1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 (6 ounce) can French fried onions

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Place green beans and soup in a large microwave-safe bowl.

Mix well and heat in the microwave on HIGH until warm (3 to 5 minutes).

Stir in 1/2 cup of cheese and heat mixture for another 2 to 3 minutes.

Transfer green bean mixture to a casserole dish and sprinkle with French fried onions and remaining cheese.

Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven until the cheese melts and the onions just begin to brown.