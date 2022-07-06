Green Bean Chicken Casserole
1 package (6 ounces) long grain and wild rice mix
4 cups cubed cooked chicken
1-3/4 cups frozen french-style green beans
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of broccoli soup, undiluted
1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained
2/3 cup chopped onion
2/3 cup chopped green pepper
1 envelope onion soup mix
3/4 cup shredded Colby cheese
ADDITIONAL INGREDIENT (for each casserole):
2/3 cup french-fried onions
Prepare wild rice according to package directions. Stir in the chicken, beans, soups, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and soup mix. Spoon into two greased 1-1/2-qt. baking dishes. Sprinkle with cheese.
Cover and bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until heated through. Uncover and sprinkle with French-fried onions; bake 5 minutes longer or until onions are golden.
Green Bean Chicken Casserole
1 package (6 ounces) long grain and wild rice mix
