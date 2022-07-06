 Green Beans with Pomegranate Seeds | TheFencePost.com
Green Beans with Pomegranate Seeds

2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed

2 tablespoons olive oil

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

Preheat oven to 425°. Place beans in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with salt. Toss to coat. Roast 10 minutes, stirring once.

Add garlic to pan. Roast until beans are crisp-tender, 5-7 minutes longer. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds.

