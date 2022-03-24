Green Chile Frittata

10 eggs, beaten

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 pinch salt

1 (7 ounce) can diced green chile peppers, drained

1 (16 ounce) container low-fat cottage cheese

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

¼ cup melted butter

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×13 inch baking dish.

In a large bowl, mix the eggs, flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the green chile peppers, cottage cheese, Cheddar cheese, and melted butter. Pour into the prepared baking dish.

Bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Reduce heat to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C), and continue baking for 35 to 40 minutes. Cool slightly, and cut into small squares.