Grilled Chicken Salad Sandwich

1 cup mayonnaise

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon celery salt

4 cups chopped leftover grilled chicken

2 celery stalks, sliced

½ cup sweetened dried cranberries

⅔ cup salted cashews

8 slices bread, toasted

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

4 large red leaf lettuce leaves

1 ripe tomato, sliced

Whisk together 1 cup of mayonnaise, pepper, garlic powder, and celery salt until combined.

Combine the chicken, celery, cranberries, and cashews in a large bowl.

Pour the mayonnaise mixture over the chicken mixture and stir until evenly combined.

Spread 1/2 tablespoon of mayonnaise on each slice of toasted bread.

Divide the chicken salad between four of the slices of toast; top each with a lettuce leaf and a slice of tomato.

Complete each sandwich with the remaining toast slices.