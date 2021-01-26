Grilled Chicken Salad Sandwich
1 cup mayonnaise
⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
⅛ teaspoon garlic powder
⅛ teaspoon celery salt
4 cups chopped leftover grilled chicken
2 celery stalks, sliced
½ cup sweetened dried cranberries
⅔ cup salted cashews
8 slices bread, toasted
4 tablespoons mayonnaise
4 large red leaf lettuce leaves
1 ripe tomato, sliced
Whisk together 1 cup of mayonnaise, pepper, garlic powder, and celery salt until combined.
Combine the chicken, celery, cranberries, and cashews in a large bowl.
Pour the mayonnaise mixture over the chicken mixture and stir until evenly combined.
Spread 1/2 tablespoon of mayonnaise on each slice of toasted bread.
Divide the chicken salad between four of the slices of toast; top each with a lettuce leaf and a slice of tomato.
Complete each sandwich with the remaining toast slices.
