Grilled Corn and Red Cabbage Slaw
- 2 ears fresh sweet corn, husks removed
- 1 lime, juiced
- ½ cup chopped cilantro
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 pinch salt
- ground black pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ head red cabbage, shredded
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
- ¼ cup crumbled queso fresco
- Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.
- Cook corn on the hot grill until charred on all sides, about 15 minutes. Remove corn from the grill and cool.
- Pour lime juice into a bowl; add cilantro, cumin, salt, and pepper. Whisk olive oil into lime juice mixture until dressing is smooth.
- Add cabbage and jalapeño pepper to dressing and toss. Cut corn from cob and mix into cabbage mixture. Crumble queso fresco over slaw; toss well.