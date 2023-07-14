YOUR AD HERE »

Grilled Corn and Red Cabbage Slaw

  • 2 ears fresh sweet corn, husks removed
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • ½ cup chopped cilantro
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 pinch salt
  • ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • ½ head red cabbage, shredded
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
  • ¼ cup crumbled queso fresco
  1. Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.
  2. Cook corn on the hot grill until charred on all sides, about 15 minutes. Remove corn from the grill and cool.
  3. Pour lime juice into a bowl; add cilantro, cumin, salt, and pepper. Whisk olive oil into lime juice mixture until dressing is smooth.
  4. Add cabbage and jalapeño pepper to dressing and toss. Cut corn from cob and mix into cabbage mixture. Crumble queso fresco over slaw; toss well.
