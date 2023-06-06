Grilled Hoisin Beef
- 1 (1 pound) beef skirt steak
- ⅓ cup hoisin sauce
- 3 tablespoons Chinese vinegar (or sherry vinegar)
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons hot sauce
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger root
- 4 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 green onion, light parts only, minced
- Toasted sesame seeds
- Whisk hoisin sauce, vinegar, soy sauce, hot sauce, sesame oil, grated ginger, garlic, brown sugar, salt, and pepper together in a large mixing bowl.
- Cut skirt steak crosswise into about 4 or 5 smaller pieces. Transfer steak into marinade and toss until all pieces are evenly coated. Cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate; marinate at least 2 hours and up to 12 hours.
- Line a baking pan with paper towels. Transfer pieces of steak to the paper towels and mop off some of the marinade.
- Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.
- Transfer steak pieces to grill. Cook to medium rare or medium, 4 to 5 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read between 130 and 135 degrees F (about 54 degrees C). Thinner pieces might finish earlier. Transfer steak to a warm plate. Let rest for a few minutes.
- Transfer steak to a warm serving platter and pour any accumulated juices over skirt steak. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and sliced green onions.