Grilled Korean-Style Beef Short Ribs

Mix pear slices, sherry wine, soy sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, hoisin sauce, hot chili paste, and sesame oil in a blender until smooth, about 4 minutes.

Arrange short ribs in a 9×13-inch baking dish and coat completely with marinade. Cover baking dish with plastic wrap and transfer to the refrigerator to marinate for 8 to 12 hours.

Remove short ribs to a plate and blot dry with paper towel to remove excess marinade.

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil the grate.