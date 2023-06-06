Grilled Korean-Style Beef Short Ribs
- 1 large Asian pear, peeled, cored and sliced
- ⅓ cup sherry wine
- ⅓ cup soy sauce
- ¼ cup rice vinegar
- ⅛ cup brown sugar
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled
- 5 slices fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
- 1 tablespoon hot chile paste (such as sambal oelek)
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 4 pounds beef short ribs, trimmed
- 1 chopped green onion for garnish
Mix pear slices, sherry wine, soy sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, hoisin sauce, hot chili paste, and sesame oil in a blender until smooth, about 4 minutes.
Arrange short ribs in a 9×13-inch baking dish and coat completely with marinade. Cover baking dish with plastic wrap and transfer to the refrigerator to marinate for 8 to 12 hours.
Remove short ribs to a plate and blot dry with paper towel to remove excess marinade.
Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil the grate.
Grill short ribs until firm, hot, and slightly pink in the center, about 4 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 140 degrees F (60 degrees C).