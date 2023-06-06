 Grilled Korean-Style Beef Short Ribs | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grilled Korean-Style Beef Short Ribs

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 large Asian pear, peeled, cored and sliced
  • ⅓ cup sherry wine
  • ⅓ cup soy sauce
  • ¼ cup rice vinegar
  • ⅛ cup brown sugar
  • 3 cloves garlic, peeled
  • 5 slices fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
  • 1 tablespoon hot chile paste (such as sambal oelek)
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 4 pounds beef short ribs, trimmed
  • 1 chopped green onion for garnish

    1. Mix pear slices, sherry wine, soy sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, hoisin sauce, hot chili paste, and sesame oil in a blender until smooth, about 4 minutes.

    2. Arrange short ribs in a 9×13-inch baking dish and coat completely with marinade. Cover baking dish with plastic wrap and transfer to the refrigerator to marinate for 8 to 12 hours.

    3. Remove short ribs to a plate and blot dry with paper towel to remove excess marinade.

    4. Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil the grate.

    5. Grill short ribs until firm, hot, and slightly pink in the center, about 4 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 140 degrees F (60 degrees C).

More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]