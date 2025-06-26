Grilled Lemon Herb Pork Chops
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 6 (4 ounce) boneless pork loin chops
- Combine lemon juice, oil, garlic, salt, oregano, and pepper in a large resealable bag. Place chops in bag, seal, and refrigerate 2 hours or overnight. Turn bag frequently to coat chops.
- Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat. Remove chops from the bag, and transfer remaining marinade to a saucepan. Bring marinade to a boil for 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and set aside.
- Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill chops on the preheated grill until no longer pink in the center, about 5 to 7 minutes per side, basting frequently with marinade. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).
