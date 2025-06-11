Grilled Mojo Beef
- 2 pounds beef skirt steak
- 1 large navel orange, juiced
- 3 limes, juiced
- ¼ cup olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- 6 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ onion, thinly sliced
- ½ cup fresh chopped cilantro
- 1 teaspoon coarse salt for finishing
- Lime wedges for serving
- Cut skirt steaks into about 3 or 4 smaller pieces so it’s easier to fit them into marinade dish.
- Whisk orange juice, lime juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, cumin, pepper, oregano, and cayenne pepper together in a large bowl. Place skirt steak pieces, 1 at a time, into the marinade to thoroughly coat them. Add sliced onions and toss with the meat.
- Transfer mixture and marinade to a resealable plastic bag. Squeeze out air, seal bag, and place on a dish. Refrigerate 2 to 3 hours.
- Transfer pieces of meat onto paper towel-lined rimmed sheet pan to drain for a couple of minutes.
- Cook over hot coals. Grill first side 3 to 4 minutes. Turn and grill second side until internal temperature is about 125 degrees F (53 degrees C). Look for a shiny glossy surface indicating the meat juice is coming to the surface; this indicates the meat is just about done. Transfer to a plate and allow meat to rest a few minutes.
- Slice into 1/2-inch slices and arrange on a serving plate. Spoon accumulated juices over the meat. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with coarse salt and chopped cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.