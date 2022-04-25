Grilled Ribeyes with Hatch Chile Butter

2 whole green chiles, such as Hatch or poblano pepper

1 cup minced fresh cilantro

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons minced fresh oregano

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided

3 pounds beef ribeye steaks

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon coarse sea salt

Pickled jalapeno slices, optional

Cut peppers lengthwise in half. Remove stems and seeds; flatten slightly. Grill chiles, skin side down, until skins blister, about 3 minutes. Immediately place peppers in a small bowl; let stand, covered, 20 minutes.

Peel off and discard charred skin. Place grilled peppers, cilantro, butter, garlic, oregano, lime juice, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a food processor; pulse until just combined. Refrigerate until firm.

Brush steaks with oil and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Grill, covered, over medium-high heat or broil 4 in. from heat until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°), about 4 minutes on each side. Let stand 5 minutes. Cut into thin slices.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt half the chile butter. Drizzle over steaks. Serve remaining butter with steaks. Sprinkle with coarse sea salt. If desired, garnish with jalapeno slices and additional oregano.