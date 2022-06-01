Grilled Sirloin Tip Roast

1 beef sirloin tip roast or beef tri-tip roast (2 to 3 pounds)

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons dried thyme

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

1 small onion, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 bottle (750 milliliters) dry red wine

6 fresh thyme sprigs

1 garlic cloves, crushed

1/2 teaspoon whole peppercorns

3 whole cloves

HORSERADISH-THYME BUTTER (OPTIONAL):

6 tablespoons softened butter

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

3 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

Sprinkle roast with salt, thyme, garlic powder and ground pepper. Cover and refrigerate at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours. Meanwhile, in a saucepan, saute onion in 1 tablespoon oil until tender, about 5 minutes. Add wine, thyme, garlic, peppercorns and cloves. Simmer until reduced to 3/4 cup. Cool; strain, discarding solids, and refrigerate.

Remove roast from the refrigerator 1 hour before grilling. Prepare grill for indirect heat, using a drip pan. Add wood chips according to manufacturer’s directions.

Pat roast dry with paper towels. Brush with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; place over drip pan. Grill, covered, over medium-low indirect heat, brushing with mop sauce every 20 minutes, until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°), 1-1/2 to 2 hours. Let stand 15 minutes before slicing.

If desired, in a small bowl, stir together butter, horseradish and thyme. Serve on top of roast.