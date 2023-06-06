Grilled Spanish Mustard Beef
- ¼ cup sherry vinegar
- ¼ cup light olive oil
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons smoked paprika
- 4 cloves garlic, minced (Optional)
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 2 pounds very thin flank steak
- Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil the grate.
- Whisk sherry vinegar, olive oil, mustard, paprika, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl. Place steak in marinade and turn to coat. Marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes.
- Cook steak on the preheated grill, turning once, until each side is browned, steak is beginning to firm, and is hot and slightly pink in the center, about 2 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 140 degrees F (60 degrees C). Transfer steak to a plate and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes before slicing.