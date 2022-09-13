Grilled Squash and Zucchini

1 yellow squash, sliced

1 zucchini, sliced

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into chunks

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon ground black pepper, or to taste

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste

Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

Place yellow squash and zucchini on a square of aluminum foil; sprinkle with lemon zest, lemon juice, and butter. Season with salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Wrap the aluminum foil over the vegetables.

Cook vegetables on the preheated grill until tender, about 30 minutes.