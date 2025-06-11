Grilled Tri-Tip Beef
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 (2 1/2 pound) beef tri-tip roast
- ⅓ cup red wine vinegar
- ⅓ cup vegetable oil
- 4 cloves crushed garlic
- ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- Gather the ingredients.
- Stir salt, black pepper, garlic powder, paprika, onion powder, rosemary, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl.
- Place tri-tip in a glass baking dish and coat on all sides with spice mixture. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4 hours.
- Combine vinegar, vegetable oil, crushed garlic, and Dijon mustard in a sealable container. Cover the container and shake until ingredients are blended.
- Remove tri-tip from the refrigerator. Let sit uncovered at room temperature for 30 minutes.
- Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat; lightly oil the grates.
- Place tri-tip on the preheated grill and brush with vinegar mixture. Cook for 4 minutes, flip, and baste. Flip and baste every 4 minutes until tri-tip starts to firm up and is reddish-pink and juicy in the center, 25 to 30 minutes total. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 130 degrees F (54 degrees C).
- Let rest for at least 10 minutes before slicing.