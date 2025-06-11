YOUR AD HERE »

Grilled Tri-Tip Beef

Recipes |

  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 ½ teaspoons paprika
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 (2 1/2 pound) beef tri-tip roast
  • ⅓ cup red wine vinegar
  • ⅓ cup vegetable oil
  • 4 cloves crushed garlic
  • ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
  1. Gather the ingredients.
  2. Stir salt, black pepper, garlic powder, paprika, onion powder, rosemary, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl.
  3. Place tri-tip in a glass baking dish and coat on all sides with spice mixture. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4 hours.
  4. Combine vinegar, vegetable oil, crushed garlic, and Dijon mustard in a sealable container. Cover the container and shake until ingredients are blended.
  5. Remove tri-tip from the refrigerator. Let sit uncovered at room temperature for 30 minutes.
  6. Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat; lightly oil the grates.
  7. Place tri-tip on the preheated grill and brush with vinegar mixture. Cook for 4 minutes, flip, and baste. Flip and baste every 4 minutes until tri-tip starts to firm up and is reddish-pink and juicy in the center, 25 to 30 minutes total. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 130 degrees F (54 degrees C).
  8. Let rest for at least 10 minutes before slicing.
Recipes
