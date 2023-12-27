Ground Beef Spinach Casserole
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced, or more to taste
- 1 (10 ounce) can sliced mushrooms, drained
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 dashes hot pepper sauce, or more to taste
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 2 (10 ounce) packages frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of celery soup
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 (8 ounce) package shredded mozzarella cheese
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef, onion, and garlic; cook and stir in the hot skillet until beef is browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease. Add mushrooms, oregano, hot sauce, salt, and pepper; simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add spinach, condensed soup, and sour cream; cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a casserole dish and cover with mozzarella cheese.
- Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted, 15 to 20 minutes.