Ground Beef-Spinach Casserole

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced, or more to taste
  • 1 (10 ounce) can sliced mushrooms, drained
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 dashes hot pepper sauce, or more to taste
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 2 (10 ounce) packages frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
  • 1 (10 ounce) can condensed cream of celery soup
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 (8 ounce) package grated mozzarella cheese
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef, onion, and garlic in the hot skillet until beef is browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease. Add mushrooms, oregano, hot sauce, salt, and pepper. Simmer for 5 minutes. Add spinach, soup, and sour cream; cook until heated through, about 5 minutes.
  3. Transfer to a casserole dish and cover with mozzarella cheese.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted, 15 to 20 minutes.
