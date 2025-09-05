YOUR AD HERE »

Ground Beef Stroganoff Noodles

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 cup thinly sliced mushrooms
  • 1 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
  • ½ cup diced onion
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 ⅓ tablespoons flour
  • 2 tablespoons vodka (Optional)
  • 2 ½ cups beef broth, or as needed
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 ½ cups egg noodles
  • ½ cup sour cream, plus more for serving
  • 2 tablespoons fresh sliced chives or green onions
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Melt butter and oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, season with salt, and saute, stirring occasionally, until they turn golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes.
  3. Add onion and ground beef. Cook, stirring, until meat is browned and crumbly, and onions turn soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Season with black pepper and cayenne.
  4. Stir in minced garlic and flour, and cook for 1 minute.
  5. Pour in vodka and allow to evaporate, about 30 seconds.
  6. Stir in beef broth and water and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes.
  7. Reduce heat to medium, and mix in noodles. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and simmer for 5 minutes. Uncover and stir thoroughly. Cover again and cook until noodles are just tender, about 3 minutes. 
  8. Once noodles are cooked, reduce heat to low, and stir in sour cream.
  9. Serve immediately with additional sour cream and green onions or chives if so desired.
