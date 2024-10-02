Ham and Potato Soup
- 3 ½ cups peeled and diced potatoes
- 3 ¼ cups water
- ¾ cup diced cooked ham
- ⅓ cup diced celery
- ⅓ cup finely chopped onion
- 2 tablespoons chicken bouillon granules
- 1 teaspoon ground white or black pepper, or to taste
- ½ teaspoon salt, or to taste
- 5 tablespoons butter
- 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups milk
- Gather all ingredients.
- Combine potatoes, water, ham, celery, and onion in a stockpot. Bring to a boil; simmer over medium heat until potatoes are tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in chicken bouillon, pepper, and salt.
- Melt butter in a separate saucepan over medium-low heat. Add flour; cook and stir until thick, about 1 minute. Whisk in milk; cook and stir until thick, 4 to 5 minutes.
- Pour milk mixture into the stockpot; cook and stir until warmed through.
- Serve and enjoy!
