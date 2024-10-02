YOUR AD HERE »

Ham and Potato Soup

  • 3 ½ cups peeled and diced potatoes
  • 3 ¼ cups water
  • ¾ cup diced cooked ham
  • ⅓ cup diced celery
  • ⅓ cup finely chopped onion 
  • 2 tablespoons chicken bouillon granules
  • 1 teaspoon ground white or black pepper, or to taste
  • ½ teaspoon salt, or to taste
  • 5 tablespoons butter 
  • 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups milk
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Combine potatoes, water, ham, celery, and onion in a stockpot. Bring to a boil; simmer over medium heat until potatoes are tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in chicken bouillon, pepper, and salt.
  3. Melt butter in a separate saucepan over medium-low heat. Add flour; cook and stir until thick, about 1 minute. Whisk in milk; cook and stir until thick, 4 to 5 minutes.
  4. Pour milk mixture into the stockpot; cook and stir until warmed through.
  5. Serve and enjoy!
