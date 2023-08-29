Ham Pasta Salad
- 8 ounces ziti pasta
- 1 pound cooked ham, cubed
- 1 large red bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1 large green bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1 large red onion, coarsely chopped
- 15 small sweet pickles, chopped, juice reserved
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup sour cream
- 2 ½ teaspoons beef bouillon granules
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.
- In a large bowl, mix together the drained pasta, ham, peppers, onion, pickles and tomatoes.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, beef bouillon granules, vinegar, salt, pepper, garlic and 1/2 cup of reserved pickle juice. Fold into the salad and toss gently until evenly coated. Chill overnight to allow the flavors to blend. Serve near room temperature.