 Ham Pasta Salad
Ham Pasta Salad

Recipes

  • 8 ounces ziti pasta
  • 1 pound cooked ham, cubed
  • 1 large red bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces
  • 1 large green bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces
  • 1 large red onion, coarsely chopped
  • 15 small sweet pickles, chopped, juice reserved
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 2 ½ teaspoons beef bouillon granules
  • 1 tablespoon white vinegar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.
  2. In a large bowl, mix together the drained pasta, ham, peppers, onion, pickles and tomatoes.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, beef bouillon granules, vinegar, salt, pepper, garlic and 1/2 cup of reserved pickle juice. Fold into the salad and toss gently until evenly coated. Chill overnight to allow the flavors to blend. Serve near room temperature.
