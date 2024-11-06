Ham, Potato and Broccoli Casserole
- 1 (16 ounce) package frozen French fries
- 1 (16 ounce) package frozen chopped broccoli
- 1 ½ cups cooked, cubed ham
- 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1 (10.75 ounce) can milk
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Spray a 9×13 inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cover bottom of dish with layer of French fries. Add a layer of broccoli, then sprinkle ham evenly over broccoli. In a small bowl mix together soup, milk and mayonnaise. Pour mixture evenly over ingredients in baking dish and sprinkle with cheese.
- Bake uncovered in preheated oven for 40 minutes.
