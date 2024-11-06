YOUR AD HERE »

Ham, Potato and Broccoli Casserole

  • 1 (16 ounce) package frozen French fries
  • 1 (16 ounce) package frozen chopped broccoli
  • 1 ½ cups cooked, cubed ham
  • 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • 1 (10.75 ounce) can milk
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  2. Spray a 9×13 inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cover bottom of dish with layer of French fries. Add a layer of broccoli, then sprinkle ham evenly over broccoli. In a small bowl mix together soup, milk and mayonnaise. Pour mixture evenly over ingredients in baking dish and sprinkle with cheese.
  3. Bake uncovered in preheated oven for 40 minutes.
