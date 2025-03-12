Hamantaschen
- 2 cups pitted prunes
- 2 cups dried apricots
- 1 1/3 cups white sugar, or to taste
- 3 large eggs
- ½ cup safflower oil
- 1 lemon, zested
- 1 orange, zested
- 4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Place prunes and apricots in a large pot, cover with water, and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Cover and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until fruit is tender, about 15 minutes. Drain fruit in a colander and mash together in a medium bowl using a fork. Set aside to cool while you make dough.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Whisk together 1 cup sugar, eggs, oil, lemon zest, and orange zest in a large bowl until well combined. Sift together flour and baking powder in another large bowl. Stir egg mixture into flour mixture, kneading with hands until dough comes together.
- Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface and roll out dough to about 1/4-inch thickness. Cut circles out using a cookie cutter or the rim of a drinking glass.
- Mix together prune-apricot mixture, walnuts, remaining 1/3 cup sugar, and lemon juice in another large bowl until filling is well combined. Place 1 tablespoon filling in the center of each dough circle. Pinch the edges firmly together to create a triangle, leaving the center open to expose filling. Repeat with remaining dough circles. Place hamantaschen on the prepared baking sheets.
- Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Cool on the baking sheets for 10 minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.