Hamburger Potato Casserole

  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • ¾ cup milk
  • ½ cup chopped onion
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 3 cups peeled and thinly sliced potatoes
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.
  3. Mix condensed soup, milk, onion, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until combined. Alternately layer the potatoes, soup mixture, and browned ground beef in a 2-quart baking dish.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are tender, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Top with Cheddar cheese, and continue baking until cheese is melted.
