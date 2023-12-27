Hamburger Potato Casserole
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
- ¾ cup milk
- ½ cup chopped onion
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 3 cups peeled and thinly sliced potatoes
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.
- Mix condensed soup, milk, onion, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until combined. Alternately layer the potatoes, soup mixture, and browned ground beef in a 2-quart baking dish.
- Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are tender, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Top with Cheddar cheese, and continue baking until cheese is melted.