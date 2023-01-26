Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy
- 1 pound ground beef
- ¼ cup bread crumbs
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon seasoned salt
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 cup thinly sliced onion
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup beef broth
- 1 tablespoon cooking sherry
- ½ teaspoon seasoned salt
- Mix ground beef, bread crumbs, egg, Worcestershire sauce, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and pepper together in a large bowl until combined. Form into 8 balls and flatten into patties.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add patties and onion; fry until patties are nicely browned, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer beef patties to a plate, and keep warm.
- Sprinkle flour over onions and drippings in the skillet. Stir in flour with a fork, scraping bits of beef off of the bottom of the skillet as you stir. Gradually mix in beef broth and sherry. Season with seasoned salt. Simmer and stir over medium-low heat until gravy thickens, about 5 minutes.
- Reduce heat to low, return patties to the gravy, cover, and simmer until cooked through, about 15 minutes.