Hamburger Steaks | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.
September 3, 2018
2 pounds lean ground beef
1/2 c. Finely chopped onion
1 egg, lightly beaten
2 egg yolks, lightly beaten
2 tbsp. fine dry bread crumbs
6 tbsp. butter
3 tbsp. dry red wine
Salt and Pepper to taste
In a large bowl, combine and blend the ground beef, chopped onion, beaten egg and egg yolks, bread crumbs, salt and pepper.
Mold the meat mixture into six half-inch thick oblong steaks.
In a large skillet, heat three tbsp. butter over medium-high heat.
Add the beef and brown on both sides, until insides are just barely pink.
Transfer to a serving dish.
Add the remaining butter and the wine or brandy to the frying pan and simmer until most of the liquid has evaporated.
Trending In: Recipes
Trending Sitewide
- Most weather signs are pointing to an El Nino weather pattern this fall and winter
- Britania Mountain Fire burns up more than 24,000 acres in Wyoming
- No farms, no food, no future: 31 million acres of farmland lost from 1992-2012
- Wolves knocking on Colorado boundaries
- Consumer Reports uses inaccurate data to scare people away from eating meat