Hamburger Steaks | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 pounds lean ground beef

1/2 c. Finely chopped onion

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 egg yolks, lightly beaten

2 tbsp. fine dry bread crumbs

6 tbsp. butter

3 tbsp. dry red wine

Salt and Pepper to taste

In a large bowl, combine and blend the ground beef, chopped onion, beaten egg and egg yolks, bread crumbs, salt and pepper.

Mold the meat mixture into six half-inch thick oblong steaks.

In a large skillet, heat three tbsp. butter over medium-high heat.

Add the beef and brown on both sides, until insides are just barely pink.

Transfer to a serving dish.

Add the remaining butter and the wine or brandy to the frying pan and simmer until most of the liquid has evaporated.