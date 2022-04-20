Hamburger Stew

2 pounds ground beef

2 medium onions, chopped

4 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) stewed tomatoes, undrained

8 medium carrots, thinly sliced

4 celery ribs, thinly sliced

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 cups water

1/2 cup uncooked long grain rice

3 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

In a Dutch oven, cook beef and onions over medium heat until meat is no longer pink, breaking it into crumbles; drain. Add the tomatoes, carrots, celery, potatoes, water, rice, salt and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 30 minutes or until vegetables and rice are tender.

Uncover; simmer 20-30 minutes longer or until thickened to desired consistency.