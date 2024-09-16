Hamburger Stroganoff
- 1 (16 ounce) package egg noodles
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, cut into pieces
- 1 (6 ounce) can chopped mushrooms, with liquid
- 1 (.75 ounce) packet dry brown gravy mix
- 2 (10.5 ounce) cans condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1 (8 ounce) container sour cream
- ½ cup milk
- Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rapid boil. Cook egg noodles at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, 7 to 9 minutes. Drain.
- Meanwhile, cook ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Stir in cream cheese, mushrooms with liquid, and gravy mix; cook and stir over medium heat until cream cheese melts, 2 to 3 minutes. Add condensed soup, sour cream, and milk; cook, stirring occasionally, until smooth and creamy, 3 to 5 minutes.
- Drain egg noodles; stir into the beef mixture. Cook until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.
