Hamburgers with Grilled Apple and Chili Crisp
- 2 red apples, cored (such as Fuji, Gala, or Pink Lady)
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1/4 cup fine dry breadcrumbs
- 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons chili crisp, divided, plus more for serving
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 (1/3-inch) slices red onion
- 4 hamburger buns
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- Slice 1 apple using a mandoline slicer to create 8 (1/4-inch-thick) slices. Shred any remaining scraps plus all or part of the second apple to get 1/2 cup shredded apple. Squeeze shredded apple to extract some of the moisture. Reserve any remaining apple for another use.
- Preheat an outdoor grill to medium heat (350 to 375 degrees F (175 to 190 degrees C)).
- Combine ground beef, breadcrumbs, 1 tablespoon chili crisp, salt, and the 1/2 cup shredded apple in a bowl. Shape into 4 (1/2-inch-thick) patties, 4 inches in diameter. Mixture may be wet so be sure to tightly pack patties.
- Oil the grill grate. Grill patties, covered, carefully turning halfway through, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into centers of patties reads 160 degrees F (71 degrees C), 10 to 13 minutes. Grill onion slices, turning halfway through, 8 to 10 minutes. Grill apple slices, turning halfway through, 4 to 5 minutes. If you like, grill buns, cut sides down, until toasted, 1 to 2 minutes. When onions are cool enough to handle, separate rings.
- Stir mayonnaise and remaining 2 teaspoons chili crisp together in a small bowl. Spread buns with mayonnaise mixture and fill with patties, onion, and apple slices. Serve with additional chili crisp