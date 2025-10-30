YOUR AD HERE »

Hash Brown Casserole

  • 1 (2 pound) package frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 (8 ounce) container sour cream
  • 1 cup butter, melted, divided
  • ½ cup chopped onion
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 cup crushed cornflakes
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Mix hash browns, Cheddar cheese, condensed soup, sour cream, ½ of the melted butter, onion, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Transfer mixture to a 9×13-inch baking dish.
  3. Sprinkle cornflakes on top, then drizzle with remaining melted butter.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until casserole is bubbling around the edges and the top is golden brown, 1 hour to 1 hour 30 minutes
