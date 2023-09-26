YOUR AD HERE »

Hash Brown Casserole

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 (2 pound) package frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 (8 ounce) container sour cream
  • 1 cup butter, melted, divided
  • ½ cup chopped onion
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 cup crushed cornflakes
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Mix together hash browns, Cheddar cheese, condensed soup, sour cream, 1/2 of the melted butter, onion, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Transfer mixture to a 9×13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle cornflakes on top, then drizzle with remaining melted butter.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until sauce is bubbly and top is golden brown, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]