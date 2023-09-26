Hash Brown Casserole
- 1 (2 pound) package frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 (8 ounce) container sour cream
- 1 cup butter, melted, divided
- ½ cup chopped onion
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup crushed cornflakes
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Mix together hash browns, Cheddar cheese, condensed soup, sour cream, 1/2 of the melted butter, onion, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Transfer mixture to a 9×13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle cornflakes on top, then drizzle with remaining melted butter.
- Bake in the preheated oven until sauce is bubbly and top is golden brown, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.