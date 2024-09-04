Hatch Chile Salsa
- 5 Hatch chile peppers, stems removed
- 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes with roasted garlic
- ½ onion, roughly chopped
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 pinch garlic powder, or to taste
- Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven’s broiler. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil; place chile peppers onto the foil.
- Cook under the preheated broiler until pepper skins have blackened and blistered, 5 to 8 minutes. Place blackened peppers into a bowl and tightly seal with plastic wrap. Allow peppers to steam as they cool, about 20 minutes. Remove and discard skins.
- Blend roasted chile peppers, both types of diced tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and garlic powder in a food processor or blender until desired consistency is reached.
Trending - Recipes