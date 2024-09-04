YOUR AD HERE »

Hatch Chile Salsa

  • 5 Hatch chile peppers, stems removed
  • 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes with roasted garlic
  • ½ onion, roughly chopped 
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 pinch garlic powder, or to taste
  1. Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven’s broiler. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil; place chile peppers onto the foil.
  2. Cook under the preheated broiler until pepper skins have blackened and blistered, 5 to 8 minutes. Place blackened peppers into a bowl and tightly seal with plastic wrap. Allow peppers to steam as they cool, about 20 minutes. Remove and discard skins.
  3. Blend roasted chile peppers, both types of diced tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and garlic powder in a food processor or blender until desired consistency is reached.
