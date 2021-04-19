Hawaiian Bread Rolls
1 ½ cups warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)
1 egg
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon lemon extract
1 tablespoon molasses
1 tablespoon honey
5 tablespoons white sugar
2 tablespoons dry milk powder
2 tablespoons butter flavored shortening
4 ½ cups bread flour
2 teaspoons active dry yeast
Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer.
Select dough cycle for a 2 pound batch; press Start.
The dough can be a bit sticky, so you may want to add a little bit more bread flour as it mixes.
When the dough cycle is complete, turn the risen dough out on a lightly floured surface and divide into twelve equal pieces.
Form the pieces into rounds and place on lightly greased baking sheets.
Cover the rolls with a damp cloth and let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes, until golden brown.
