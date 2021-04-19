Hawaiian Bread Rolls

1 ½ cups warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)

1 egg

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon extract

1 tablespoon molasses

1 tablespoon honey

5 tablespoons white sugar

2 tablespoons dry milk powder

2 tablespoons butter flavored shortening

4 ½ cups bread flour

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer.

Select dough cycle for a 2 pound batch; press Start.

The dough can be a bit sticky, so you may want to add a little bit more bread flour as it mixes.

When the dough cycle is complete, turn the risen dough out on a lightly floured surface and divide into twelve equal pieces.

Form the pieces into rounds and place on lightly greased baking sheets.

Cover the rolls with a damp cloth and let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes, until golden brown.