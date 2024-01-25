Hawaiian Sausage Skillet
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, or more to taste
- 1 (16 ounce) package Polish sausage, or to taste, cut into 1-inch squares
- 1 large onion, thinly sliced
- 1 large green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch squares
- ¾ fresh pineapple – peeled, cored, and cut into chunks
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- ½ cup pineapple juice, or more to taste
- ⅓ cup packed brown sugar, or to taste
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir sausage, onion, and green bell pepper until vegetables start to become tender, about 8 minutes; add pineapple and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pineapple is hot, about 5 minutes more.
- Beat pineapple juice and cornstarch together in a bowl using a whisk. Stir brown sugar, cider vinegar, soy sauce, and minced garlic with the pineapple juice until the sugar dissolves into the liquid; pour over the sausage mixture and cook until the sauce thickens, 5 to 8 minutes.