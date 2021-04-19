Hearty Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
12 fresh baby carrots, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
4 celery ribs, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
3/4 cup finely chopped onion
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1-1/2 teaspoons mustard seed
2 garlic cloves, peeled and halved
1-1/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast halves
1-1/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
4 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) chicken broth
1 package (9 ounces) refrigerated linguine
Optional: Coarsely ground pepper and additional minced fresh parsley
In a 5-qt. slow cooker, combine the first 6 ingredients.
Place mustard seed and garlic on a double thickness of cheesecloth; bring up corners of cloth and tie with kitchen string to form a bag.
Place in slow cooker.
Add chicken and broth.
Cover and cook on low until meat is tender, 5-6 hours.
Discard spice bag.
Remove chicken; cool slightly.
Stir linguine into soup; cover and cook on high until tender, about 30 minutes.
Cut chicken into pieces and return to soup; heat through.
Sprinkle with coarsely ground pepper and additional parsley if desired.
