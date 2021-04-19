Hearty Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

12 fresh baby carrots, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

4 celery ribs, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

3/4 cup finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1-1/2 teaspoons mustard seed

2 garlic cloves, peeled and halved

1-1/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast halves

1-1/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs

4 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) chicken broth

1 package (9 ounces) refrigerated linguine

Optional: Coarsely ground pepper and additional minced fresh parsley

In a 5-qt. slow cooker, combine the first 6 ingredients.

Place mustard seed and garlic on a double thickness of cheesecloth; bring up corners of cloth and tie with kitchen string to form a bag.

Place in slow cooker.

Add chicken and broth.

Cover and cook on low until meat is tender, 5-6 hours.

Discard spice bag.

Remove chicken; cool slightly.

Stir linguine into soup; cover and cook on high until tender, about 30 minutes.

Cut chicken into pieces and return to soup; heat through.

Sprinkle with coarsely ground pepper and additional parsley if desired.