Heavenly Cheese Danish

2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast

1/2 cup warm water (110° to 115°)

4 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup sugar

2 teaspoons salt

1 cup cold butter, cubed

1 cup 2% milk

4 large egg yolks, room temperature

ASSEMBLY:

3 teaspoons ground cinnamon

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1 large egg, separated, room temperature

1 tablespoon water

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Dissolve yeast in warm water. In another bowl, mix flour, sugar and salt; cut in butter until crumbly. Add milk, egg yolks and yeast mixture; stir to form a soft dough (dough will be sticky). Cover and refrigerate 8-24 hours.

To assemble, punch down dough; divide into 4 portions. On a lightly floured surface, pat each portion into a 9×4-in. rectangle; sprinkle each with 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Cut each rectangle lengthwise into four 9×1-in. strips. Twist each strip, then loosely wrap strip around itself to form a coil; tuck the end under and pinch to seal. Place 3 in. apart on greased baking sheets.

Beat cream cheese, sugar and egg yolk until smooth. Press an indentation in center of each roll; fill with 1 rounded tablespoon cream cheese mixture. Cover; let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 45 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°.

Whisk egg white with water; brush over rolls. Bake until golden brown, 15-20 minutes. Remove to wire racks; brush with syrup. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers.