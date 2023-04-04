Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs
- ¼ cup Italian parsley leaves
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 4 cloves garlic
- 2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves
- 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon lemon zest
- 2 (1 pound) frenched racks of lamb, at room temperature, trimmed of excess fat
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and place a wire rack on top.
- Combine bread crumbs, parsley, 1 tablespoon olive oil, garlic, mint, rosemary, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and lemon zest in the bowl of a food processor. Process until well combined, about 45 seconds. Transfer to a shallow dish and set aside.
- Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high. Pat lamb dry with paper towels. Season with black pepper and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.
- Add lamb to skillet and cook until browned on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes total.
- Brush the lamb with mustard, then dip and roll into prepared bread crumb mixture to coat, pressing gently to adhere.
- Place lamb on the prepared rack, meat side up, with the bones pointed towards the middle of the rack.
- Roast in the preheated oven until an instant-read thermometer registers 125 degrees F (52 degrees C) for medium-rare, about 20 minutes, or to desired degree of doneness. Tent loosely with foil and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing in between the bones. Serve immediately.