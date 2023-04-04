 Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb | TheFencePost.com
Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb

  • 1 cup panko bread crumbs
  • ¼ cup Italian parsley leaves
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves
  • 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves
  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • ½ teaspoon lemon zest
  • 2 (1 pound) frenched racks of lamb, at room temperature, trimmed of excess fat
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and place a wire rack on top.
  2. Combine bread crumbs, parsley, 1 tablespoon olive oil, garlic, mint, rosemary, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and lemon zest in the bowl of a food processor. Process until well combined, about 45 seconds. Transfer to a shallow dish and set aside.
  3. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high. Pat lamb dry with paper towels. Season with black pepper and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.
  4. Add lamb to skillet and cook until browned on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes total.
  5. Brush the lamb with mustard, then dip and roll into prepared bread crumb mixture to coat, pressing gently to adhere.
  6. Place lamb on the prepared rack, meat side up, with the bones pointed towards the middle of the rack.
  7. Roast in the preheated oven until an instant-read thermometer registers 125 degrees F (52 degrees C) for medium-rare, about 20 minutes, or to desired degree of doneness. Tent loosely with foil and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing in between the bones. Serve immediately.
