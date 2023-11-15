Herb-Glazed Roasted Turkey
- 1 (16 pound) whole turkey, neck and giblets removed
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoons salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon ground thyme
- 1½ teaspoons ground black pepper, divided
- 1 cup honey
- ½ cup melted butter
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
- 2 teaspoons dried sage leaves
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
- Rinse turkey, then pat thoroughly dry with paper towels. Brush turkey with extra-virgin olive oil, inside and out.
- Mix together 1 teaspoon salt, thyme, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; sprinkle all over turkey. Place turkey on a rack set in a roasting pan.
- Roast turkey in the preheated oven for 2 hours.
- While turkey is roasting, stir together honey, melted butter, parsley, sage, basil, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl until glaze is smooth and well blended.
- Brush some of the glaze over turkey. Continue roasting turkey, basting frequently with remaining glaze, until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 2 more hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone, should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).
- Remove turkey from the oven, cover with a doubled sheet of aluminum foil, and allow to rest in a warm area before slicing, 10 to 15 minutes.