Herb-Glazed Roasted Turkey

  • 1 (16 pound) whole turkey, neck and giblets removed
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons salt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon ground thyme
  • 1½ teaspoons ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 cup honey
  • ½ cup melted butter
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
  • 2 teaspoons dried sage leaves
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
  2. Rinse turkey, then pat thoroughly dry with paper towels. Brush turkey with extra-virgin olive oil, inside and out.
  3. Mix together 1 teaspoon salt, thyme, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; sprinkle all over turkey. Place turkey on a rack set in a roasting pan.
  4. Roast turkey in the preheated oven for 2 hours.
  5. While turkey is roasting, stir together honey, melted butter, parsley, sage, basil, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl until glaze is smooth and well blended.
  6. Brush some of the glaze over turkey. Continue roasting turkey, basting frequently with remaining glaze, until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 2 more hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone, should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).
  7. Remove turkey from the oven, cover with a doubled sheet of aluminum foil, and allow to rest in a warm area before slicing, 10 to 15 minutes.
