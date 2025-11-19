YOUR AD HERE »

Herb-Roasted Turkey

  • 1 (12 pound) whole turkey, neck and giblets removed
  • ¾ cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon ground sage
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Clean turkey and pat dry with paper towels. Place in a roasting pan with a lid.
  3. Combine olive oil, garlic powder, basil, sage, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Use a basting brush to apply the herb mixture all over the outside of the uncooked turkey. Pour 2 cups water into the bottom of the roasting pan.
  4. Cover the pan and roast in the preheated oven until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the thigh measures 180 degrees F (82 degrees C) with an instant-read thermometer, 3 to 3 1/2 hours.
  5. Remove turkey from the oven, and allow to stand for about 30 minutes before carving.
