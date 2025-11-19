Herb-Roasted Turkey
- 1 (12 pound) whole turkey, neck and giblets removed
- ¾ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons dried basil
- 1 teaspoon ground sage
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- Gather all ingredients.
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Clean turkey and pat dry with paper towels. Place in a roasting pan with a lid.
- Combine olive oil, garlic powder, basil, sage, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Use a basting brush to apply the herb mixture all over the outside of the uncooked turkey. Pour 2 cups water into the bottom of the roasting pan.
- Cover the pan and roast in the preheated oven until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the thigh measures 180 degrees F (82 degrees C) with an instant-read thermometer, 3 to 3 1/2 hours.
- Remove turkey from the oven, and allow to stand for about 30 minutes before carving.
