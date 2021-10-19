Herbed Rice Pilaf
1 cup uncooked long grain rice
1 cup chopped celery
3/4 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup butter, cubed
2-1/2 cups water
1 package (2 to 2-1/2 ounces) chicken noodle soup mix
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon rubbed sage
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons fresh minced parsley
1 tablespoon chopped pimientos, optional
In a large skillet, cook the rice, celery and onion in butter, stirring constantly, until rice is browned.
Stir in the next 5 ingredients; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 minutes.
Sprinkle with parsley; stir in pimientos if desired.
Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes.
Fluff with a fork.
