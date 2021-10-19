Herbed Rice Pilaf

1 cup uncooked long grain rice

1 cup chopped celery

3/4 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup butter, cubed

2-1/2 cups water

1 package (2 to 2-1/2 ounces) chicken noodle soup mix

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon rubbed sage

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons fresh minced parsley

1 tablespoon chopped pimientos, optional

In a large skillet, cook the rice, celery and onion in butter, stirring constantly, until rice is browned.

Stir in the next 5 ingredients; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 minutes.

Sprinkle with parsley; stir in pimientos if desired.

Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes.

Fluff with a fork.