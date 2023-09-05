YOUR AD HERE »

Home-Style Macaroni and Cheese

Recipes Recipes |

  • 7 ounces elbow macaroni
  • ¼ cup butter
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese
  • 4 slices canned jalapeno peppers, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • salt to taste
  • 3 dashes hot sauce, or to taste
  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup dry bread crumbs
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
  2. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain.
  3. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat. Stir flour into melted butter and cook until smooth and bubbling, about 1 minute. Mix milk, cream cheese, jalapeno peppers, Dijon mustard, black pepper, and salt into flour-butter mixture; cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce is thickened, about 5 minutes. Mix macaroni and Cheddar cheese into sauce; pour into a 2-quart casserole dish.
  4. Mix bread crumbs, 2 tablespoons butter, and parsley together in a bowl; spread over macaroni and cheese.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]