Homemade Mini Cinnamon Rolls
Dough
- ¾ cup milk
- ¼ cup water
- 4 cups bread flour or all-purpose flour
- ⅓ cup sugar
- 1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- ⅓ cup butter, melted
Filling
- ⅔ cup brown sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon
- 4 tablespoons butter, softened
Icing
- 3 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 tablespoon butter, softened
- 1 tablespoon milk
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- Mix together milk and water in a glass measuring cup for the dough. Microwave mixture until it reaches 105 degrees F to 115 degrees F (40 degrees C to 46 degrees C), 30 to 60 seconds.
- Whisk together flour, sugar, yeast, and salt in a large bowl. Add eggs, melted butter, and milk mixture. Beat with an electric mixer at medium speed until a soft dough forms and begins to pull away from sides of bowl, 3 to 5 minutes. (Dough will be sticky.) Lightly grease a bowl. Transfer dough to the bowl and turn to coat. Chill, covered, until dough is easy to handle, at least 2 hours or up to overnight.
- Grease two 9-inch round cake pans or two 8×8-inch baking pans.
- Stir together brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Punch down dough; divide in half. Roll out one portion of dough on a lightly floured surface into a 6×16-inch rectangle. (If dough springs back when rolling, let rest for 5 to 10 minutes.) Spread 2 tablespoons softened butter over the dough. Sprinkle half of the cinnamon-brown sugar mixture over butter; gently pat mixture so it adheres to the dough.
- Starting on a long side, roll up dough and pinch along seam to seal. Slice dough log into 16 (1-inch-thick) pieces. Put rolls, cut sides down, in one of the prepared pans. Repeat with the remaining dough, cinnamon-sugar, and softened butter. Let rise, covered, in a warm place until rolls nearly double in size, about 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Bake until rolls until golden brown, 17 to 22 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile for the icing, beat cream cheese, softened butter, milk, and vanilla with an electric mixer at medium speed until creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Gradually beat in powdered sugar until smooth. Drizzle rolls with icing and serve warm.