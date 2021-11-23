Homemade Turkey Soup
1 leftover turkey carcass (from a 10- to 12-pound turkey)
2 quarts water
1 medium onion, cut into wedges
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 bay leaves
1 cup chopped carrots
1 cup uncooked long grain rice
1/3 cup chopped celery
1/4 cup chopped onion
1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of chicken or cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
Place the turkey carcass in a stockpot; add the water, onion, salt and bay leaves.
Slowly bring to a boil over low heat; cover and simmer for 2 hours.
Remove carcass; cool.
Strain broth and skim fat.
Discard onion and bay leaves.
Return broth to the pan.
Add the carrots, rice, celery and chopped onion; cover and simmer until rice and vegetables are tender.
Remove turkey from bones; discard bones and cut turkey into bite-size pieces.
Add turkey and cream soup to broth; heat through.
