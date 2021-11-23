Homemade Turkey Soup

1 leftover turkey carcass (from a 10- to 12-pound turkey)

2 quarts water

1 medium onion, cut into wedges

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 bay leaves

1 cup chopped carrots

1 cup uncooked long grain rice

1/3 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of chicken or cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

Place the turkey carcass in a stockpot; add the water, onion, salt and bay leaves.

Slowly bring to a boil over low heat; cover and simmer for 2 hours.

Remove carcass; cool.

Strain broth and skim fat.

Discard onion and bay leaves.

Return broth to the pan.

Add the carrots, rice, celery and chopped onion; cover and simmer until rice and vegetables are tender.

Remove turkey from bones; discard bones and cut turkey into bite-size pieces.

Add turkey and cream soup to broth; heat through.