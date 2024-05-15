Honey Chicken Kabobs
Marinade:
- ⅓ cup honey
- ⅓ cup soy sauce
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Kabobs:
- 8 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves – cut into 1 inch cubes
- 5 small onion, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 2 medium red bell peppers, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 2 cloves garlic
- 12 bamboo skewers, or as needed, soaked in water for 30 minutes
- Make the marinade: Whisk honey, soy sauce, oil, and black pepper together in a large glass bowl.
- Remove 1/4 cup of the marinade to a small jar; seal and set aside to use while cooking.
- Add chicken, onions, bell peppers, and garlic to the marinade in the large bowl. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours or overnight.
- When ready to cook, preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.
- Drain marinade from chicken and vegetables; discard marinade. Thread chicken and vegetables alternately onto skewers.
- Place kabobs on the preheated grill. Cook, turning frequently and brushing with reserved marinade, until nicely browned on all sides and chicken is no longer pink in the center, about 12 to 15 minutes.
- Serve hot and enjoy!